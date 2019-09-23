ORION sells 19-acre Scottsdale land site to Camelot Homes

A19-acre land site in Scottsdale sold to Camelot Homes (Submitted photo)

Located on the southwest corner of Pima Road and Bronco Trail, the “soon-to-be” 16 residential lots sold for $2,850,000, or about $150,000 an acre.

The land parcel totaled 19 acres and sold subject to zoning and plat recordation, according to a press release, noting that the property is near the communities of Troon North, Estancia, Grayhawk, and Pinnacle Peak Estates.

“It is getting harder all of the time to find quality parcels in this area of North Scottsdale; Camelot did a terrific job of processing the zoning through the city,” said Larry Kush, ORION Investment Real Estate senior vice president, in a prepared statement.

Mr. Kush, a member of the Scottsdale Planning Commission, represented the seller, Medley LLC.

The buyers, Mark and Julie Hancock of Camelot Homes, were self-represented. Camelot Homes is one of Arizona’s most prestigious family-owned homebuilders with more than 50 years’ experience building homes in Arizona.

