OrthoArizona brings on Dr. Amon T. Ferry in sports medicine division

OrthoArizona, a private orthopedic practice with more than 70 physicians and 25 locations throughout the Valley, announced that Dr. Amon T. Ferry has joined its Scottsdale-based Arizona Sports Medicine Center division.
Dr. Ferry is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with extensive training in arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder, according to a press release.
He attended medical school at Rush Medical College in Chicago and then completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, a release states.
He later completed fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at Harvard Sports Medicine Service in Boston. While in Boston, he worked with the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins and helped care for their athletes.
Dr. Ferry also works with professional Arizona sports teams including the Coyotes and Diamondbacks as well as the Seattle Mariners.
He is trained in cutting-edge, minimally invasive techniques and specializes in arthroscopic procedures such as rotator cuff repair, knee ligament reconstruction and cartilage restoration.
Dr. Ferry is active in research and has published on a variety topics such as knee ligament reconstruction and rotator cuff surgery in both orthopedic journals and textbooks.
He is a member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Association of North America, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon and the American Medical Association.
Dr. Ferry utilizes a shared decision-making model with patients, thoroughly discussing diagnosis and exploring various treatment options, according to a release.
