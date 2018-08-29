Orthopedic Institute of the West opens north Scottsdale office

Orthopedic Institute of the West, a new medical group practice focusing on joint replacement and sports medicine, is open in the Northeast Valley.

Led by surgeons who have served Valley patients for more than 40 years, the practice specializes in total joint reconstruction, revisions and knee arthroscopy, according to a release.

Physicians include Jimmy Chow, MD; Brandon Gough, MD; Anthony Hedley, MD, FRCS; and Timothy Bert, MD, members of the hospital medical staff at nearby Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. An open house at the OIW clinic to introduce the practice is planned for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 6950 E. Chauncey Lane Suite No. 100.

“Our team of experienced surgeons specializes in minimally invasive orthopedic procedures that are individualized for each patient,” Dr. Hedley said in the release.

“Whether it is a total knee or hip replacement, hip or knee preservation or total joint reconstruction, the goal is providing an unsurpassed patient experience and best possible outcome,” he said.

Key services offered include:

Robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacement surgery

Limited restrictions, micro-invasive total hip surgery and replacement

Muscle and capsule sparing surgeries

Quick recovery and short stay surgeries

Complex total joint revisions

Hip and knee preservation

Hip arthroscopy for pre-arthritic patients with hip impingement and labral tears

A focus on soft-tissue preservation allows for an expedited and more comfortable post-surgical recovery period, reduces the amount of time patients stay in the hospital, and, in some cases, enables patients to complete their total joint replacement procedure on an outpatient basis, according to the release.

“The Orthopedic Institute of the West is led by multiple fellowship trained, internationally recognized experts, providing high-end total joint reconstruction, revisions and knee arthroscopy,” Alex Dashe, orthopedic services director for Abrazo Medical Group, said in the release.

Dr. Chow is a board certified hip and knee specialist with dual-fellowship training in adult total joint reconstruction and arthroscopic sports surgery. Dr. Gough is a board certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery, according to the release.

Dr. Hedley is an internationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, author, researcher and educator, specializing in joint reconstruction and replacement as well as arthritis. Dr. Bert is a board certified sports medicine orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip arthroscopy, fellowship trained in arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, according to the release.

The Orthopedic Institute of the West is a member of Abrazo Medical Group. For more information, call 623-873-8565 or visit OrthopedicInstituteoftheWest.com.

