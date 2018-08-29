P.F. Chang’s leasing Scottsdale building for corporate headquarters

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc., the Asian casual dining restaurant chain, signed a lease at Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center for its corporate headquarters.

The 53,599-square-foot facility is at 8377 E. Hartford Drive in Scottsdale, according to a release from Cushman & Wakefield.

Mitch Chilton and Tom Jacobs of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the tenant. Tim Whittemore, Greg Mayer, Jerry Noble and Patrick Schrimsher of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the landlord, The Roxborough Group, a San Francisco-based private investment firm, according to the release.

“The Roxborough Group recently purchased the building knowing that half of the building would become vacant shortly after closing, but we were convinced due to the quality of the asset that there was an upside value in the vacancy,” Mr. Whittemore said in the release.

“We are pleased to have executed this strategy on behalf of Roxborough within months of closing and in particular, landing a corporate headquarters with such a great brand in P.F. Chang’s,” he said.

Perimeter Parkview Corporate Center is a 106,000-square-foot Class A office building within the Perimeter Center Business Park in north Scottsdale, according to the release.

“We are very excited to welcome P.F. Chang’s to Perimeter Parkview. They will make a great addition to an already great building,” Mr. Mayer said in the release..

For information on The Roxborough Group, go to theroxboroughgroup.com.

For information on Cushman & Wakefield, go to cushmanwakefield.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.