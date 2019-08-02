Papago Plaza mixed-use community proceeds with Scottsdale development

Artist rendering of Papago Plaza Courtyard Submitted photo

Papago Plaza is proceeding with its 11-acre redevelopment plan for an urban mixed-use lifestyle community featuring luxuries from specialty restaurants to apartment homes.

The development will be close in proximity to retail, a grocer and an all-suites hotel, designed in an orchard-like setting at the southwest corner of Scottsdale and McDowell Roads, according to a press release.

Serving as a catalyst for the redevelopment of the south Scottsdale corridor and increasing the area’s revitalization and economy, Papago Plaza will replace the “iconic,” Pueblo-style Papago Plaza retail center, originally built in 1962 and renovated to its current design in 1988, the release said.

The new Papago Plaza will feature an adaptive re-use design of natural elements including brick, stone and wood with a mid-century modern aesthetic, described the release.

The retail development will include art murals, neighborhood gathering areas for events, a landscaped park area with full service Wi-Fi, fountains, benches and child-friendly water feature.

Located south of Old Town Scottsdale, Papago Plaza will capitalize on its Scottsdale Road frontage across the street from SkySong, the ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center featuring a hub for companies focusing on innovation and technology, the release said.

Papago Plaza is close to various south Scottsdale iconic venues including Papago Park, hiking and biking trails, Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Municipal Stadium and the proposed San Francisco Giants training facility at Scottsdale Stadium.

“Understanding the market dynamics and the potential of a corridor such as South Scottsdale Road is an essential component of the redevelopment of older established commercial uses. Differentiated uses of lifestyle and activity can act as a catalyst for sustaining a variety of commercial uses in times of changing market conditions,” said Lee Mashburn, president of Pivot Development of Scottsdale –developer of Papago Plaza.

“Times have changed and it’s time to create a more pleasing and modern community asset that is beneficial to the area and surrounding neighborhoods, especially since this location represents the gateway to South Scottsdale.”

Mr. Mashburn, a real estate veteran, is said to be known “for improving older prime areas into thriving urban lifestyle communities.” He was responsible for rezoning and entitling the Scottsdale Waterfront mixed-use retail community located along Camelback Road, across from Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Construction of Papago Plaza is planned to start in August with completion slated for fall 2020, the release added.

