Patterson joins Maricopa Ambulance as director of communications

Jamie Patterson is named director of communications for Maricopa Ambulance. (Submitted photo)

Maricopa Ambulance has recently announced the addition of Jamie Patterson as its new director of communications.

Ms. Patterson has more than 15 years of communication center operations and management in Arizona. She begins her role on July 1 reporting directly to the west regional president, according to a press release.

“Jamie’s experience managing and operating communications center in Arizona and beyond is going to be a strong asset as Maricopa Ambulance continues to expand,” said West Regional President Alan Smith in a prepared statement.

“In 2019, we have doubled our 911 business in Maricopa County and have plans to continue to grow in the Valley. Jamie’s expertise will ensure that our communications team and technology infrastructure grow to meet our growing demand.”

As director of communications, Ms. Patterson will direct the system status management deployment strategy to ensure efficient response for 9-1-1 service areas and hospital facility clients, as well as oversee performance reporting to customers and the Arizona Department of Health Services, the release said.

Maricopa Ambulance provides 9-1-1 service to the cities of Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale and Goodyear, as well interfacility transport request from hospital partners.

With existing business, Maricopa Ambulance’s communications center answers about 70,000 emergency and nonemergency calls annually.

Before joining Maricopa Ambulance, Ms. Patterson was the communications manager for American Medical Response in Tucson where she served, since 2008, rising from dispatcher to the communications center manager directly overseeing a team of 25 dispatchers and four supervisors.

A member of the International Association of Emergency Medical Dispatchers, she has completed the ED-Q certification course, the cornerstone of quality assurance for medical, fire and police dispatch protocols.

She also is a licensed emergency medical technician and has completed numerous FEMA incident command certifications.

She also attended the National Fire Academy Leadership Series from the U.S. Fire Administration, the release said of Ms. Patterson, a Tucson High School graduate and long-time Arizona resident.

