Paul Honeywell joins Maricopa Ambulance as training, clinical manager

Maricopa Ambulance Training and Clinical Manager Paul Honeywell (Submitted photo)

Maricopa Ambulance has announced that Paul Honeywell joined the company on Sept. 16 as training and clinical manager.

Honeywell recently served as the EMS coordinator managing the certification courses, continuing education training programs and EMS skills competency for the Peoria Fire Department, according to a press release.

“Maricopa Ambulance is continually looking at ways that we can provide more, better training to our EMTs and paramedics,” said West Regional President Alan Smith in a prepared statement.

“Paul’s skillset and demonstrated dedication will ensure that every Maricopa Ambulance EMS professional is prepared with the advanced skills, latest clinical protocols and knowledge to provide the best care to every patient.”

As training and clinical manager, Honeywell will provide development and team leadership to Maricopa Ambulance’s educational programs and curricula according to Arizona Department of Health Services standards and National EMS Education Standards and Instructional Guidelines.

Mr. Honeywell touts the importance of mentorship, hands-on observation and counsel, the release said.

“I have been a prehospital care provider for more than half my life, and I still enjoy helping people in their hour of need, “ said Mr. Honeywell in a prepared statement.

“My passion extends to the classroom where I feel I can make the greatest difference in patient care. I add a ‘teaching moment’ to almost every conversation. This may be as simple as a conversation about a new study or as in-depth as a five-minute lesson on a needed competency.”

In 2016, he began working as the EMS director for Peoria Fire Department. Before that, he was the director of field training for Southwest Ambulance for more than a decade, the release said, noting that he developed the first hybrid paramedic program in Arizona and directed the educational and quality assurance programs at the company.

Additionally, Mr. Honeywell has been involved in many aspects of EMS education in the Valley, from serving as an accredited EMS instructor at Northern Arizona Healthcare to serving as an adjunct faculty member at Paradise Valley Community College, the release noted.

Mr. Honeywell, who received the Arizona Association of EMS Educator of the Year award in 2003, began his career spending 15 years as a senior firefighter, paramedic and hazmat leader at the Vancouver Fire Department in Washington where he developed and led the first paramedic academy in Southwest Washington.

From 2014 to 2019, he has worked as a contractor with the Burning Man music festival providing EMS coverage. He has advanced from paramedic quick response vehicle volunteer to deputy chief of EMS Operations and Director Field Care Providers in 2019.

A licensed paramedic for more than 25 years, he holds teaching certifications in ACLS, PALS, PHTLS and CPR.

