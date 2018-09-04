Phil Mickelson Golf Properties names management team for The Rim Golf Club

Scottsdale-based Phil Mickelson Golf Properties recently unveiled a new management team for The Rim Golf Club in Payson.

Sarah Johnson, LPGA and PGA Professional, has been promoted to general manager of The Rim Golf Club. Previously, she was director of golf for The Rim Golf Club and Chaparral Pines Golf Club. Jake Younan, assistant golf professional and former Web.com tour player, was promoted to head golf professional.

The promotions coincide with the retirement of Steve Nordstrom as the general manager of The Rim. Mr. Nordstrom held that position for nearly seven years, and is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to a press release. He has been a private club executive for more than 20 years.

Ms. Johnson joined The Rim at the head golf professional in 2010, shortly after Phil Mickelson Golf Properties acquired the club. She was among the first female head pros in the state, a release stated.

She went on to become the first female director of golf, a position she has held for the past five and a half years. She continues to forge new ground in the private golf club industry as one of the first female General Managers in Arizona.

“It’s an honor to be in this position, “ Ms. Johnson said in a prepared statement. “The Rim is a spectacular property with an engaged membership who take advantage of our beautiful golf course year round. I look forward to finding even more ways to create unique experiences for members, their families, and guests in this new position.”

Mr. Younan, a native of Forster, Australia, played collegiate golf at Texas Tech University before pursuing a professional golf career on the Gateway and Web.com tours. He recently won the Arizona Open, only the third wire-to-wire winner in the 73-year history of the Southwest Section PGA event.

“What a week it was for me. Winning the tournament, then receiving this fantastic promotion. My wife and I could not be happier to have made our home in Payson. We love the community and The Rim Club, “ Mr. Younan said in a prepared statement. “I cannot thank the members enough for their support.”

Steve Loy, one of the principals of Phil Mickelson Golf Properties, said he is enthusiastic about his new team.

“Sarah has done an outstanding job as the director of golf,” he said in a prepared statement. “She so deserves this opportunity. Our members love her.

“To have Jake represent our club and win the Arizona Open – it doesn’t get any better than that. We are getting ready to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Rim next year. It’s going to be a great year for our community.”

