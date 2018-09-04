Phoenix Chapter of NAWBO seeking women business owners for mentor program

Each year, the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners has provided a business mentoring programs that is designed and facilitated exclusively for women business owners.

NAWBO is now making a call for business owners to participate in these programs.

Many women have benefited as mentors or mentees. Mentees develop a business plan, learn from experts in the community, and form masterminding partnerships with experienced mentors and other program participants.

The Phoenix Chapter has received accolades from the national NAWBO organization related to the mentoring program, and an additional goal for the coming year is to develop a turnkey program guide that can be shared with other NAWBO chapters around the country.

“We know this program is producing incredible results for our mentees and mentors here in the Valley,” Sandra Abbey of Leader Discovery, NAWBO mentoring program chair, said in a prepared statement. “But, we don’t want this to be a best-kept secret any longer. We look forward to role modeling the program nationally.”

To make a bigger impact this year, applications to the mentoring program will be open to both NAWBO members and non-members. Applications are available and must be submitted to the mentoring committee by Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

Mentors and mentees will be matched, and the program will kick-off in September and run through May 2019 with a celebration of the business and personal goals and accomplishments of each mentee and mentor.

Cost is $449 for NAWBO members and $899 for nonmembers. (Early-bird pricing is available through Friday, Sept. 7.)

A number of organizations have sponsored the nine-month-long program, which is seeking partners to sponsor the 2018-2019 program, a release states.

A long-established relationship with the Maricopa County Small Business Development Center has been a mutually beneficial community partnership over the years, introducing women business owners who participate in the NAWBO mentoring program to business development tools and one-on-one counseling.

“My goals are to help more mentors and mentees achieve their goals of generating jobs, increasing revenue, serving more customers and clients in the community, and developing a leadership legacy for the future,” Ms. Abbey said.

Each month of the program, a subject matter expert speaks on a different topic related to developing and growing a business. Additionally, a monthly facilitated mastermind group for mentees and mentors focuses on implementing the business building topics within each mentee’s own business and using this information to achieve their individual developmental goals.

Woman business owners who want to participate in the next Mentoring Program must have a vision, goal and commitment to developing their current business or business idea and have a high level of commitment to the nine-month program (September 2018 to May 2019).

They must also be willing to dedicate seven to 10 hours each month to attend topic sessions, mastermind meetings with their mentors, and complete assignments directly related to the development of their business and be a current business owner for a minimum of one year (recommended, but not required).

Those wanting to participate must also be an active NAWBO members receive a discount on the mentoring program; however, this year the program will be offered to non-members.

Furthermore, mentors should be willing to commit to attend the September and October speaker sessions and the monthly mastermind sessions October through May; have at least three years’ experience as a business owner, or other equivalent experience; and have a proven business development and growth record.

