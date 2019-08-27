PHX Beer Co. Brewpub opens in Scottsdale, grand opening is on Sept. 3

PHX Beer Co. recently debuted an all-new restaurant at Mercado del Lago, 8300 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale in the McCormick Ranch neighborhood.

To celebrate its Scottsdale debut, PHX Beer Co. will host its grand opening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to a press release. Guests can enjoy food and drink specials, tour the new location and view the Arizona sunset on the lakefront patio.

In August, the Valley’s latest local beer brand began brewing at the former Phoenix Ale Brewery in downtown Phoenix. PHX Beer Co. also assumed operations of the former Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen in Uptown Phoenix.

The Scottsdale location, which opened Saturday, Aug. 24, is PHX Beer Co.’s first all-new spot since establishing the new brand, noted the release.

“Scottsdale palates have high standards for craft food and beer, and we’re out to impress,” said Rich Stark, PHX Beer Co director of hospitality operations, in a prepared statement.

“The Mercado location will be the go-to place to unwind, enjoy a scratch-made meal and a pint – or three – in Scottsdale.”

The 3,400 square-foot brewpub with a 1,500 square-foot dog-friendly patio features numerous architectural elements, including repurposed kegs incorporated into large chandeliers, a handmade front door using kegs, steel and wood, as well as an illuminated wall incorporating upcycled beer bottles, detailed the release.

The dining space features large open glass windows and a roll up garage door that allows guests to enjoy the lake and beautiful sunset views.

“There is a great deal of excitement about the new direction PHX Beer Co. is taking,” said Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, in a prepared statement.

“From the brewery to the restaurant, there is a re-dedication to hospitality and service rooted in the legacy of the past and amplified by the current team. These qualities and the PHX Beer Co. story are the elements of success that will resonate with Arizona beer fans.”

Recently, PHX Beer Co. announced that it will adapt all previous Phoenix Ale Brewery locations and make them PHX Beer Co.’s own, with new ownership, a new look, new food and new beer, the release added.

PHX Beer Co. currently operates in its downtown Phoenix Brewery and Tap Room, 3002 E. Washington St., Phoenix, and the central Phoenix restaurant, formerly known as Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, 5813 N. Seventh St., Phoenix.

