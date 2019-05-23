Platinum Living Realty co-owner Macklin speaks at national conference

Scottsdale Real Estate marketing influencer Jay Macklin speaks at a recent national conference. (Submitted photo)

Jay Macklin, of Scottsdale-based Platinum Living Realty, recently spoke at a national conference where he shared his knowledge on using video for recruiting.

The noted real estate marketing and video influencer, Mr. Macklin was one of two dozen speakers from across the country to share his expertise at Rehumanize, a video influencer summit held in Denver, Colorado, according to a press release.

He shared his insight to help real estate and mortgage professionals “humanize” their communication and sales process to increase business. The first-of-its-kind event, Rehumanize was geared to building community around a more personal approach to business, the release said.

Mr. Macklin shared strategies and insights for using video as a marketing and recruiting tool in a session entitled, “Delivering your recruiting unique selling proposition using video.” He demonstrated his recruiting method of showing prospects as much real value as possible before they decide to join or make a purchase.

“When creating and crafting your USP, to be most successful, you must link it with your core operating values and core beliefs,” said Mr. Macklin in a prepared statement.

“At Platinum Living Realty, our core belief is ‘the size of the circle you give through is always proportionate to the size of the circle you receive through.’ Thus, for our USP, we give our prospects a lot of resources and content they can use before they even join. We also use very nontraditional video card brochures, which are an innovative way to deliver your message that will catch the prospect’s attention.”

His career in real estate began in 2006, the release said, adding that he opened his first brokerage with his wife, Michelle, in 2010. In July 2018, they took their growing brokerage firm independent and separated from the national brand they worked with for years.

Before and after the transition, Mr. Macklin has successfully employed unique video marketing tactics to recruit agents to Platinum Living Realty, which now has more than 110 agents working across Arizona, the release noted.

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of marketing tools to help target and grow their businesses; individualized coaching; and opportunities for generating new clients; plus other tools for agent success.

