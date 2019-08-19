Platinum Living Realty collects 10K bottles of water for Phoenix Rescue Mission

Platinum Living Realty donates water to Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Summer Heat Relief campaign for vulnerable communities during extreme heat. (Submitted photo)

To help the community’s most vulnerable survive extreme temperatures, local independent real estate agency, Platinum Living Realty collected bottled water.

Platinum Living Realty co-owners Jay and Michelle Macklin originally set a goal to collect 2,000 bottles of water, but with support from staff, agents, and partners collected more than quadruple that amount, according to a press release, noting that more than 10,000 bottles of water was collected for the drive.

The company’s title and escrow partners, Title Alliance Platinum Agency, a Title Alliance affiliate, joined the efforts and donated 100 cases of water to help meet the initial goal to aid homeless and at-risk families including seniors and the disabled stay cool and hydrated during the Valley’s challenging summer heat.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received from everyone involved with Platinum Living Realty for our water drive effort,” said Mrs. Macklin in a prepared statement.

“Our agents, partners, and staff know all too well how unbearably hot it can get here in the Valley, and they were all eager to help those in need by participating in the water collection drive however they could.”

All water collected goes to Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Summer Heat Relief campaign, which provides water and other heat-relief items to vulnerable communities during extreme heat, the release said, adding that about 132 people die from excessive heat during the summer in Arizona.

Visit: phoenixrescuemission.org/codered.

