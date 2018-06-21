Plexus showcases new products, trains sales representatives at Legacy Convention

With a sold out crowd of more than 11,000 ambassadors, independent sales representatives, Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company based in Scottsdale, recently completed its Plexus’s 2018 Legacy Convention, June 6-9 at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

The Legacy theme was based on the company reaching 10 years in business, the legacy individual Ambassadors are creating for themselves through their home-based businesses, and the legacy the company is building collectively as it continues to grow, according to a press release.

“We’re very humbled to have reached this pivotal 10-year milestone for Plexus,” Tarl Robinson, CEO and founder of Plexus said in a prepared statement.

“We wanted Plexus’ annual Convention to celebrate the growth and successes of the past, while also focusing on the growth and successes we know will be there for our Ambassadors, employees and company in the future.”

Among the highlights of the Convention, Plexus announced three new products which are now available for purchase: Joyome, Plexus Slim Hunger Control and Plexus Lean, a release stated.

Joyome is Plexus’s new skincare line that features a Microbiome Balancing Complex, a prebiotic blend that works to rebalance skin’s natural microbes, and 11 actives that fight visible signs of aging.

Plexus Slim Hunger Control is a clinically-demonstrated weight management solution that helps you feel full longer by reducing hunger and the desire to overeat. Plexus Lean is a vegetarian option loaded with 20-grams of plant-based protein from high-quality pea, rice and ancient grains.

Immediately after the launch of Lean, Plexus presented a $100,000 donation to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

The company then announced its new Nourish One Initiative which will provide one meal for a child or family in need for every serving sold of the new Plexus Lean.

“As a company, we believe in helping our ambassadors and employees build a legacy not only for families, but for their communities,” Alec Clark, president and founder of Plexus, said in a prepared statement.

“Hunger and food insecurity is a real concern for thousands of families. We’re confident this $100,000 donation to Feeding America, combined with our commitment to donate an additional meal for each Plexus Lean shake sold, will have a real impact within this often-unnoticed community need.”

In addition to the new product and charitable announcements, Plexus’s 2018 Legacy Convention educated ambassadors through valuable training sessions, collaboration and keynotes to help attendees grow their home-based businesses.

Keynote speakers included John Maxwell, an author and motivational speaker. The event’s emcee was Victor Antonio, author of 13 books and host of Spike TV’s “Life or Debt.”

In addition to ambassador training sessions, special events included a winner’s dinner, dessert reception and a pop-up Plexus Store. Entertainment was highlighted by a private concert with Grammy award-winning musician, Darius Rucker.

Ambassadors also heard from Plexus leaders and learned about the latest tools to help them connect with one another, share their experiences and grow their home businesses.

“We want to create a company that our Ambassadors can look back on 10, 15, 20 years from now and feel proud of who we are and who we continue to build ourselves to be,” Ms. Robinson said.

“Based on the response the company received from Convention attendees, Plexus is definitely on its way to become the legacy company it plans to be.”

