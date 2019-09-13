Plexus sponsors newest SRPD’s K9 Unit member named ‘Plex’

Plexus CEO Tarl Robinson with Plex Handler SRPD Officer Jay Clark and Sgt. Jared Leonard. (Submitted photo)

Plexus Worldwide recently sponsored a new police dog known as ‘Plex’ to join the Salt River Police Department’s K9 Unit.

The direct-selling health and wellness company, with its global headquarters and more than 400 employees at the Pima Center, is within the jurisdiction of the Salt River Police Department, according to a press release, noting “tremendous growth and development in the area,” contributing to strained resources for SRPD.

“It is extremely important to us as a company to support those who keep our community safe,” said Tarl Robinson, founder/CEO of Plexus, in a prepared statement.

“When we heard about the SRPD’s strained resources, we asked what we could do to help. We are proud of the opportunity to be able to support the SRPD’s K9 Unit.”

The new police recruit, named Plex in honor of Plexus’ support, joined the SRPD K9 Unit in late 2018 and underwent months of extensive training. Plex, a Belgian Malinois, is trained in obedience, tracking suspects, defending officers, as well as narcotics detection.

Plex has now accompanied officers on a number of patrols and has played an integral role in recent drug arrests as well as deterring unsafe behavior at public events, the release detailed.

“A K9 Unit is extremely important to a police department because the K9s are able to help keep officers safe by detecting illegal substances, identifying bombs, and keeping dangerous individuals at bay,” said SRPD K9 Unit Sergeant Jared Leonard in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful to Plexus for helping us to expand our police department’s resources. It is wonderful to have great community partners like Plexus to collaborate with on keeping our community safe and secure.”

