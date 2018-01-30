Plexus Worldwide adds Dr. Rockway as chief science officer

Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company, recently announced the addition of Dr. Susie Rockway as chief science officer responsible for research and development, product innovation, claims substantiation, and medical affairs.
Dr. Rockway has more than 25 years of experience in nutrition science, leading product development and regulatory affairs, according to a press release.
“I was immediately attracted to joining Plexus’ impressive leadership team and its well-respected research and development staff who share my commitment to developing the highest quality products for its customers and ambassadors,” said Dr. Rockway in a prepared statement.
“As Plexus continues its phenomenal growth, I’m excited to contribute my scientific, process-driven expertise as we develop innovative new products and research to grow and bolster the organization’s success.”
Her background includes generating $30 million in first year sales for Capital Brands as the vice president of Research & Development, Nutritional Foods Division, the press release stated.
Before that, Dr. Rockway was recruited from Rush University as a professor in clinical nutrition, to be the director of Research & Science for Isagenix, the Chandler-based direct-selling company.
She received her fellowship training from University of Chicago’s Department of Medicine after earning her Ph.D. in Nutritional Science and M.S. in Agricultural-Biochemistry and Nutrition from the University of Arizona. She is a member of the American Society for Nutrition, Fellow of the American College of Nutrition, Institute of Food Technology, and a certified nutrition specialist.
“Dr. Rockway is a well-known and respected nutritional scientist who remains active in academic research, contributing to numerous journals and publications,” said Plexus Worldwide CMO Cindy Latham in a prepared statement.
“We’re thrilled to have her join Plexus and confident adding an expert of Dr. Rockway’s stature will help our company facilitate the success of scientifically validated product launches. She also will build our first Scientific Advisory Board, working with renowned collaborators to support our marketing initiatives and demonstrate the efficacy of Plexus products.”
