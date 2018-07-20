Plexus Worldwide donations to Feeding America reach 2 million meals

In 42 days, Plexus Worldwide, a global direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness based in Scottsdale, announced donations from its new Nourish One initiative will help to provide over 2 million meals to children and families in need.

Nourish One supports Feeding America, an organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Plexus and its leaders Tarl Robinson, Alec Clark, Christopher Pair, and Janice Jackson have a passion to help those facing food scarcity and said they are excited about this new partnership, a press release states.

The ongoing partnership between Plexus and Feeding America was announced in early June at Plexus’ annual convention in front of more than 11,000 Ambassadors (Independent Sales Representatives).

With Nourish One, Plexus, through its philanthropic organization Plexus Charities, makes a donation to Feeding America for every serving of Plexus Lean purchased.

Each bag of Plexus Lean generates a monetary donation equivalent to 14 meals through Feeding America’s local partner food banks, according to a release.

“Feeding America is excited for this new partnership and grateful for Plexus’ commitment to helping children and families in need,” Nancy Curby, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, said in a prepared statement.

“For Plexus to hit the 2 million meal milestone so quickly is amazing, but what makes us even more excited is knowing that Plexus and Plexus Ambassadors are eager to find ways to keep giving back in their own communities.”

According to Feeding America, one in eight people in the U.S., more than 41 million, are facing hunger and often forced to make choices between buying food and paying for other necessities, like rent and utility bills.

“We are so appreciative of our many Ambassadors who are supporting our Nourish One Initiative and for the very positive feedback we’ve received about our partnership with Feeding America in an effort to give back to children and families in need,” Tarl Robinson, Plexus CEO and founder, said in a prepared statement. “Hunger often goes unnoticed in our communities and our goal is to help shine a light on this important issue.”

Mr. Clark, President and Founder of Plexus, said the company believes in building a legacy not only for its employees’ families but their communities as well.

“Hunger and food insecurity is a real concern for thousands of families,” Mr. Clark said in a prepared statement. “These first 2 million meals are just the beginning for Plexus and its Ambassadors as we look forward to growing our partnership with Feeding America to have a real impact within this often-unnoticed community need.”

Mr. Pair said he knows the consequences of the lack of food security for both parents and children from his own personal experiences.

“Having championed Feeding America’s mission for many years,” Mr. Pair said in a prepared statement. “I’m extremely proud that Plexus is assisting this wonderful organization through our Nourish One initiative.”

Plexus kicked off the partnership and the Nourish One Initiative with an initial $100,000 donation to Feeding America in June. This commitment to helping to raise awareness and funds for domestic hunger is just getting started as there is no cap to donations from Plexus Lean sales.

