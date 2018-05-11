Plexus Worldwide on global list of revenue-generating companies in direct selling

Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company, was recognized by Direct Selling News as No. 39 globally on its list of top revenue-generating direct selling companies.
The ranking is based on 2017 revenue reported by each company, with Plexus coming in at $562 million, according to a release.
The DSN Global 100 is a collective effort to show the impact and potential of the $184 billion direct selling channel.
The 2018 ranking, unveiled online at DirectSellingNews.com and featured in the June issue of Direct Selling News magazine, represents aggregate revenue of more than $82 billion from companies based in 17 countries.
The DSN ranking shows growth for Plexus, which increased revenue by $30 million over the previous year while maintaining its ranking, according to the release.
In April, DSN also named Plexus one of the “Best Places to Work” in the industry. Only a dozen other direct-selling companies earned this recognition and all were considered equal honorees and recognized collectively, according to the release.
“We are so proud of all our ambassadors and corporate team members who work so hard to make Plexus an organization that proves itself year after year in a crowded direct selling industry,” Tarl Robinson, CEO and Founder of Plexus Worldwide, said in the release.
“We’ve come so far, as it was just eight years ago that Plexus had revenues of less than $1 million. Today we look towards building a strong future with continued growth and expansion to international markets,” he said.
“It’s a phenomenal honor to rank on the DSN Global 100 list once again and be named one of DSN’s ‘Best Places to Work’ for the second year in a row based on employee feedback,” Alec Clark, president and founder of Plexus Worldwide, said in the release.
“Plexus is built on the strength of its employees and ambassadors, and these recognitions are a true reflection of their talent and hard work,” he said.
“Inclusion on the Global 100 list has become a point of much-deserved pride for direct-selling companies,” John Fleming, publisher of Direct Selling News, said in the release.
“The DSN Global 100 list offers a unique perspective on the global impact of the industry on economic and social realms,” he said.
The annual celebration honoring the Global 100 companies took place May 2 in Plano, Texas.
Plexus Worldwide LLC offers health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With more than 700,000 independent business owners worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct sales companies and has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.
The 70,000-square-foot Scottsdale office, 9145 E. Pima Center Parkway, employs more than 300 people, Josh Weiss, president of 10 to 1 Public Relations, said in an e-mail. For more information, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.
Direct Selling News magazine has been serving direct selling and network marketing executives since 2004. The Global 100 ranking is based on net revenue before commissions are paid and without any value-added tax, according to the release.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.