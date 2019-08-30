Porchlight Homes to showcase Hudson East community

An artist’s rendering of the Hudson East community. (Submitted photo)

Local builder Porchlight Homes will be introducing Hudson East — a modern condominium community in the heart of Scottsdale — this week.

The builder is scheduling presale tours of the craft condominiums to real estate professionals and interested buyers, according to a press release.

Hudson East, 8350 E. McDonald Drive, has close access to the Loop 101, as well as nearby Old Town Scottsdale. The community will feature two-story floor plans at 1,790 square feet.

In addition to the three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, homebuyers will have a two-car garages, a walk-in pantry, a roomy master closet, a laundry room and multiple linen closets.

The builder has also included Energy Star V3 certification which features spray foam insulation, dual pane low-E windows, a 16 SEER HVAC system and a tankless gas water heater, dropping the average HERS rating to 55 degrees.

In addition, each unit includes a Nest digital thermostat and RING doorbell, a release states.

The neighborhood consists of 18 units, contemporary architecture, covered porches and interior walkways. There is also a resort-like community pool.

