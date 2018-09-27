President of women’s business group sets goal to ‘#SmashTheGlass’

The Phoenix branch of the National Association of Women Business Owners has launched a hashtag on its social media accounts – #SmashTheGlass – which is something the organization stated its president, a Scottsdale business owner, has been doing for nearly three decades.

As president of the local chapter of NAWBO, Ronit Urman, a Valley resident and business owner for 27 years, is “dedicating much of her time this year to helping other women in Arizona reach the sustained success that she’s worked so hard to achieve,” according to a release.

At the age of 16, Ms. Urman’s family moved to California from Israel. A few years later she met her husband Eitan, married had two children, relocated to the Valley 27 years ago and opened their office Urman Enterprises, a full-service real estate firm specializing in real estate investments, sale, leasing, property management and development, the release stated.

Her journey with NAWBO Phoenix started six years ago when she began attending the group’s monthly programs.

“This group has challenged me in so many ways, resulting in personal growth, interest, leadership opportunities and helped open my eyes to look beyond my business and personal circle and comfort zone.”

NAWBO gave her opportunities to meet other woman business owners and establish working relationships that directly affected her business.

Ms. Urman later joined the mentoring program to offer guidance to those who were just starting out in business.

“The growth and success I saw in my mentees was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. To look at their success and to see how much they grew, as an entrepreneur and leader in their industry, put a smile on my face as if their win was my win.”

Being a mentor was also a learning experience and has paved the way for Ms. Urman to lead the organization as president, she said.

“Many make the plunge to become business owners, but few are prepared for the ups and downs, which is why NAWBO offers the education and mentoring needed to help overcome the everyday challenges of being a woman business owner. I am more than honored to serve as the president of this organization,” Ms. Urman stated.

NAWBO is an organization that works to: “strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers,” according to the release.

