Press Coffee is making the daily coffee run even easier with a new app now available for all of its cafes, including its two locations in Scottsdale.

The app allows users to place and pay for orders of drip coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks and other grab and go snacks and drinks ahead of pickup.

Made-to-order food like its breakfast burrito, bagels and breakfast egg sandwich are also available at some locations.

“Our app lets us provide a convenient way for people on the go to enjoy Press Coffee and still know they are getting the same quality and service as they would by ordering at the counter,” said Press Coffee co-owner Jason Kyle.

The Press Coffee Roasters app is available for free download at the App Store and Google Play.

Users create an account and are charged upon placing their orders. After receiving a notification that the order is ready, they can just pick it up and go.

Press Coffee has eight Valley locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler.

Press Coffee is located in the Scottsdale Quarter, 15147 N. Scottsdale Road, No. 102 and is opening a second Scottsdale location this month at the Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road.

