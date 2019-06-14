Prestige Cleaners is a Father’s Day tribute to family business, community

Scottsdale’s Prestige Cleaners is a tribute to the work of the late Don E. Frye and his son, Donn C. who developed the family and community business. (Submitted photo)

Since 1964, Scottsdale’s Prestige Cleaners formed a community bond, stemming from the father-son bond of its leaders Don E. and Donn C. Frye.

Prestige Cleaners demonstrates its commitment to family and to the Scottsdale community due to what is described as decades of hard work and generosity of the father and son whose “aforementioned virtues are in their blood and the impression this father-son duo has left on the city’s landscape is very tangible,” according to a press release.

The Frye’s homegrown company has a legacy centered on a positive company culture and giving back to the Scottsdale community as Prestige Cleaners, Inc. donates hundreds of dry cleaning and laundry gift certificates each year to charitable causes.

Recent contributions were made to the new Scottsdale Heritage Connection interior improvement in the Scottsdale Civic Library, which will house many Scottsdale-original collections such as digitalized images, oral histories, yearbooks, past newspapers, city maps, and special collections.

Similar to the last 50 years, the company plans to grow and give back to the community, the release stated.

The Valley-based dry cleaner has grown to include seven locations and has plans of more expansion with delivery routes so Scottsdale residents have greater and more convenient access to the services that Prestige Cleaners provides, the release noted.

“Working with my father for decades and seeing the city of Scottsdale grow right along with us has been such an honor. I owe my life and my career to this great city. I can tell you that my father felt the same way,” said Donn C. Frye in a prepared statement.

The elder Frye, who died in 2012 at 96, had passed the business on to Donn after the father’s retirement in 1981. The son served as chief executive until leaving that role in April when Denise Testori became the new CEO. Donn’s new title is chairman of the board, which also follows in his father’s footsteps, according to the release.

Since opening the first Prestige Cleaners store, the father-son-built company has more than 60 employees.

“My father always said that our people are the true secret of our success and I agree,” said Donn C. Frye in a prepared statement.

