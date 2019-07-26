Pruitt is named Life Care Center of Scottsdale executive director

Jennifer Pruitt (Submitted photo)

Life Care Center of Scottsdale, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, welcomes a new executive director, Jennifer Pruitt.

Originally from Lansing, Michigan where she served as executive director at Dimondale Nursing Care Center for five and a half years, Ms. Pruitt recently moved to Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Before that appointment, she was administrator at Heartland Health Care Center-Ann Arbor, Michigan. She started in long-term care in 2001 as an occupational therapist.

“I really didn’t expect to stay in long-term care when I started, but I fell in love with it,” said Ms. Pruitt in a prepared statement. “I enjoy being there for those who are vulnerable and in need of care, helping improve their quality of life.”

She has a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan and her bachelor’s degree is in health science, the release noted.

“Jennifer brings a passion for helping patients achieve their greatest potential, which will serve Life Care Center of Scottsdale well,” said Machelle Harris, vice president of parent company Life Care Centers of America’s Silver Region, in a prepared statement.

“I took God’s call literally – to take care of the orphans and widows,” said Ms. Pruitt said.

She and her husband, Jeffrey, have 11 children, five of whom are adopted, the release added.

Life Care Center of Scottsdale, 9494 E. Becker Lane, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Arizona managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company with headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, according to the release.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.