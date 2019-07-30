QTbreasthealth offers radiation- and compression-free breast imaging in Scottsdale

QTbreasthealth is debuting in Scottsdale at the Vincere Cancer Center is offering radiation-free and compression-free breast imaging technology to women in a unique patient-centric environment.

Unlike traditional breast imaging modalities, the QTscan has no radiation, no compression, and no injections, according to a press release.

A view of the QTScan , which is debuting in Scottsdale at the Vincere Cancer Center offerring radiation-free and compression-free breast imaging technology to women. (Submitted photo)

QTscan has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for breast imaging and is not a replacement for screening mammography, the release stipulates.

Officials contend the FDA has also granted QT Ultrasound Breakthrough Device designation for its QT Scanner, which may offer young women at high-risk for breast cancer new screening options.

“For women with dense breasts, or a personal or family history of breast cancer, QTbreasthealth allows them to make more informed decisions about their health and wellness,” said QTbreasthealth President Meg Donigan in a prepared statement.

“About half of all women have dense breasts and may have gotten false positives with mammography, or been told they need additional imaging. The QTscan is an excellent follow-up imaging option because we can see through dense breasts and identify suspicious areas, which mammography may not.” — Meg Donigan, QTbreasthealth president

In January 2019, parent company QT Ultrasound announced the opening of QTbreasthealth imaging centers to provide women with a best-in-class experience built around the company’s groundbreaking quantitative transmission (QT) ultrasound technology. The QTbreasthealth network includes five centers: Novato, San Jose, and Walnut Creek, CA; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and now Scottsdale.

“I believe in a comprehensive, integrative, patient-centered approach for each patient I treat, including access to the most medically advanced screenings for breast health,” added Radiation Oncology Specialist Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD, who is co-founder of the Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale.

“I see QTbreasthealth as the perfect complement to my practice philosophy, one that empowers my patients. We are thrilled to welcome them to Vincere Cancer Center.”

