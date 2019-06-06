Scottsdale real estate agent Karla Osmun joins Platinum Living Realty. (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty has added Scottsdale real estate agent Karla Osmun to its roster of luxury real estate experts.

Formally licensed in Hawaii, before relocating to Arizona, Ms. Osmun is said to be excited to join an independent brokerage that will help her hone her skills, according to a press release announcing her addition to Platinum Living Realty’s DC Ranch office in Scottsdale.

Ms. Osmun brings 11 years of experience to assist those looking to buy or sell a home. She is the daughter of a residential real estate agent and describes her real estate as a life-long passion, the release said.

“We are thrilled to have Karla join Platinum Living Realty,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Karla has a keen eye for bringing together buyers and sellers and creating win-win deals, and she will serve our clients well.”

“I am dedicated to realizing the real estate visions of families and investors,” said Ms. Osmun in a prepared statement.

“Joining Platinum Living Realty will increase my ability to help my clients achieve their goals, I look forward to taking advantage of all the tools and resources that they provide.”

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools, individualized coaching to help grow their businesses plus other tools and policies that focus on their success, noted the release.

