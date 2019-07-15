Redwood Capital Group acquires Carter Apartments in Scottsdale

Redwood Capital Group recently acquired Carter, a 365-unit Class A apartment building in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

Redwood Capital Group, LLC, a Chicago-based multi-family investment advisor, has acquired Carter, a 365-unit Class A apartment property in Scottsdale.

Carter is a 365-unit, Class A multi-family community completed in 2018 and consists of one five-story building with three elevators serving all residents and offering direct access per floor to a structured parking garage, according to a press release.

Located in downtown Scottsdale, Carter caters to an affluent demographic benefiting from the proximity of five-star restaurants, hotels, art galleries, shopping and contemporary nightlife, the release stated, describing the two-mile radius where at least 200 retail stores and 140 restaurants, including the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Scottsdale corridor and the Old Town Entertainment District are situated.

“Carter represents Redwood’s first acquisition in the Phoenix MSA and we are excited to finally be cementing a flag in Old Town Scottsdale and expanding our west coast footprint,” said Field Stern, vice president of acquisitions at Redwood, in a prepared statement.

“Carter is a ‘best-in-class’ asset in one of the top performing multifamily markets in the country. Its overall quality, resident demographic and profile, property performance, and market fundamentals all make Carter a rare and unique opportunity.”

Amenities range from a resort-style pool area with a dining terrace to a business lounge with private conference rooms and outdoor seating area, the release said.

“The expansive amenity package and outdoor space aligns perfectly with today’s resident expectations,” said Mr. Stern.

“With a large portion of our residents working remotely, these popular features resonate because they provide an extension of the apartment space for our residents to live, work and play.”

Units have “condominium-quality finishes” with granite or quartz countertops, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances and more, the release detailed.

