Ronald McDonald House Charities modifies its name

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix begins 2018 with a slightly modified organizational name to better reflect the geographic area served at a “home-away-from-home” for families with children facing medical challenges.
Effective immediately, the organization will officially be known as Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona.
Families staying at the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses live at least 30 miles from the closest house, and most are from the central and northern Arizona communities of Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
Since opening the first Ronald McDonald House in 1985, families from across the state and around the world have checked in more than 50,000 times.
“Our mission, our focus and our commitment remain absolutely the same: on the families we serve at a time in their lives when finding a warm, comforting and hopeful atmosphere is so important,” said Chief Executive Officer Nancy Roach.
“The modification to the name simply provides a more accurate description of the regions we serve, although families staying at our houses come from around the state and around the world.”
Many families staying at the Ronald McDonald House are referred by hospitals, medical staff and social workers at Valley medical facilities. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona is supported by individual, corporate and foundation donations that ensure that no family is ever turned away if they cannot afford the nightly $15 fee that is requested.
Last year, the average daily cost to house a family was $78 and only 13 percent of families were able to contribute toward their stay.
The Valley’s three houses can accommodate up to 78 families a night. Families stay for days, weeks and sometimes months at a time while their children receive in- or out-patient medical care.
The Houses are located at 501 E. Roanoke Ave.; 1980 E. Cambridge Ave. on the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital; and 2225 W. Southern Ave., Mesa on the campus of Cardon Children’s Medical Center.
For more information, visit www.rmhccnaz.org.
