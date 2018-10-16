Rosewood Homes closes escrows for another new neighborhood in north Scottsdale

Scottsdale-based Rosewood Homes closed escrow Thursday, Oct. 4 on an approximately 20-acre fully developed parcel in north Scottsdale planned for 14 luxury homes at its new Rosewood Summit Estates neighborhood.

This gated, mountainside neighborhood is adjacent to the Mirabel Golf Club, 371000 N. Mirabel Club Drive, along Lone Mountain Parkway at Via Cortana Road just south of Desert Mountain between Cave Creek Road and Stagecoach Pass Road in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

Home sites at Rosewood Summit Estates will range from approximately three quarters of an acre to one-plus acres with mountain and city light views. Sales are expected to begin later this year with first move-ins estimated to begin in late 2019.

Rosewood will offer the same luxury, award-winning home designs that it is offering at its nearby 17-home Rosewood Ranch Estates on Hawknest Road just west of Pima Road, a release states.

These single-story residences are designed for indoor/outdoor living while ranging from approximately 4,034-5,731 square feet plus private courtyards, loggias, walls of glass and three- to five-car garages.

Each Rosewood residence will include standard features, gourmet kitchens and custom-quality detailing in a choice of five-different authentic architectural styles including desert contemporary, Mediterranean, Italian revival, ranch hacienda and Spanish colonial.

Pre-sales are underway for homes at Rosewood Ranch Estates with homes priced from the low to mid $1 million while sales at Rosewood Summit Estates are expected to begin later this year.

Sales at both neighborhoods will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday’s through Monday’s through Spring 2019 at Rosewood’s Sales Center, 36600 N. Pima Road.

A model grand opening is estimated for Spring 2019 followed by the completion of additional homes at Rosewood Ranch Estates and Rosewood Summit Estates beginning Winter 2019.

David Kitnick and his team at Rosewood Homes have been building new homes and neighborhoods for over 30-years in Arizona. The Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona has honored Rosewood Homes with multiple of Major-Achievement in Merchandising Excellence Awards including a multi-year recipient of the “Small Volume Builder of the Year Award” in 2017 and 2018.

Rosewood Homes is also a four-time recipient to have earned the Eliant Homebuyer’s Choice Award with homeowners voting Rosewood No. 1 for providing the “Best Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience” in North America.

In addition to Rosewood Ranch Estates and Rosewood Summit Estates, Rosewood is offering homes at its 53-home, gated Rosewood Grove neighborhood in the southeast Valley and Rosewood will soon commence sales at its new 61-home Rosewood Golf Villas neighborhood along the Golf Club at Estrella.

