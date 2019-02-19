Ross Brown Partners makes Todd DeHaven vice president of operations

Todd DeHaven has been named vice president of operations for Ross Brown Partners, Inc., 8925 E. Pima Center Parkway in Scottsdale.

Mr. DeHaven brings experience in transformational business leadership involving strategy, collaboration and technological advancement, according to a press release.

“Todd ‘s incredible track record developing innovative programs impressed us from the start,” Curtis Brown, founding principal with Ross Brown Partners, said in a prepared statement.

“The commercial real estate industry is undergoing a technological transformation that promises to bring incredible benefits to our clients. Todd’s expertise, creativity and energy will help lead our company forward in a multitude of ways, ranging from digital marketing to business development and workplace collaboration.”

As vice president of operations, Mr. DeHaven will oversee the strategic vision for Ross Brown Partners. He will work both internally and externally on modernization and productivity efforts.

His scope of responsibility includes business development, marketing, office and brokerage staff management.

Mr. DeHaven will utilize his knowledge of current technologies and business processes to ensure continuous advancement for the company in the fields of business process technologies, business growth and customer satisfaction.

Mr. DeHaven began his work with Ross Brown Partners as an outside consultant. He most recently was founder and chief innovation officer of Digital Transformation – Business Development.

Prior to forming his own company, Mr. DeHaven was a Business Operations Manager: Enterprise Strategy and Collaboration Solutions Architect with Cisco Systems. In addition, he previously served as a Social Business Enterprise Collaboration Strategist: Global Sales Organization with Hewlett-Packard.

