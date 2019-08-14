Ross Brown Partners negotiates recent sale of Pima Center office building

The 21,400 square-foot office building at 8454 N. 90th St. (Submitted photo)

Commercial real estate brokerage and management company Ross Brown Partners recently completed the sale of an office building at 8454 N. 90th St.

The fully-leased, 21,400 square-foot Pima Center office building was sold by CQR Holdings, LLC and purchased by JB Holdings, LLC, which are both based in Arizona, according to a press release on the transaction handled by Shawn Dooley and Kyle McGinley of Ross Brown.

Safeguard Security, which was recently acquired by AAA Home Smart, is the sole tenant in the building.

“We had considerable buyer activity during the marketing of this asset, with the majority being 1031 requirements,” said Mr. Dooley, associate with Ross Brown Partners, in a prepared statement.

“This asset lined up exceptionally well with individual private capital due in large part to the quality of the tenant, ease of management and passive income.”

Pima Center is a 232-acre, mixed-use business and lifestyle park located at the intersection of the Loop 101 freeway, the release noted.

