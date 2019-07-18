Russ Lyon Sotheby’s agent celebrates 30 years

Arizona Realtor Cheryl D’Anna, of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, is celebrating 30 years as a luxury residential real estate agent.

Cheryl D’Anna

“The pinnacle of my career is seeing my clients thrive here in the Valley of the Sun. There is no other place that provides the lifestyle like the high Sonoran Desert,” Ms. D’Anna said in a prepared statement.

Throughout her career, she has worked in diverse locales such as Aspen, Colorado, where she owned a Sotheby’s franchise; Seattle, where she worked as a Corporate Relocation Specialist for the Microsoft Corporation; and Arizona,

In Arizona, she continues to be among the top 3% performing agents for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty with luxury residential properties sales of over $30 million in 2018, according to a press release.

Over the last 30 years, Ms. D’Anna has founded her career on providing exceptional client service during every step of their real estate journey.

One of her core beliefs is “service above self interest.” This is exemplified by her long-lasting relationships with the clients she serves.

“When we purchased our first Desert Mountain home, Cheryl was our realtor. She was thoroughly professional with excellent follow through and demonstrated great understanding and knowledge regarding every detail we questioned,” clients Rob and Linda Lanphier said in a joint statement.

“Her passion and energy were evident long after the paperwork was signed and she treated our countless questions and requests with enthusiasm and kindness. Cheryl is everything you’d expect from an excellent Realtor and we would recommend her to anyone looking for a Realtor that is over-the-top special.”

Ms. D’Anna’s passion for helping others transcends real estate. She personally supports many charities and is a board member of Golf Fore Africa, a charity that provides clean water to villages in South Africa and Western Zambia.

She visited many villages in Zambia in 2018 and saw firsthand how clean water changes the lives of the people residing there, a release states.

“It means so much to me to be a part of this wonderful organization that was founded in 2007 by PGA champion Betsy King,” Ms. D’Anna said.

“In 2018, Golf Fore Africa raised $2.6 million, and to date over 200 wells, 17 large mechanize systems and a medical clinic in Rwanda have been established in Africa.”

For her charitable work and dedication, she was recognized as an industry icon at the 2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers Reception and Dinner, May 16 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., celebrating her contributions to the housing industry and the communities and consumers she serves.

