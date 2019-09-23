Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty women win real estate awards

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty agents won top Women in Real Estate Awards. (Submitted photo)

Ten agents with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty came out winners at the Scottsdale Women’s Council of REALTORS Top Women in Real Estate Awards on Sept. 19.

Lisa Lucky received the Circle of Excellence award for posting five consecutive years as a top volume producer. She was one of two recipients of the top award, according to a press release.

An agent at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Pinnacle Peak office, with her husband Matt and daughter Laura, she was also honored by the Scottsdale Women’s Council for being part of a top performing team.

Susan Pelligrini (Fountain Hills), Lisa Roberts (Camelback Tower) and Cindy Metz, Josie Pakula, Sally Cashman and Tracy Fitzgerald (all with the Pinnacle Peak office) also took home top performer awards, the release noted.

Monica Monson and Lisa Westcott (Market Street), Kathleen Benoit (Desert Mountain) along with Ms. Pelligrini, Ms. Roberts, Ms. Fitzgerald and Ms. Cashman also won top sales volume awards.

“We are so proud of our agents and the incredible energy and hard work they bring to our valued clients. These awards show just how impressive and talented our agents are in Scottsdale and throughout Arizona,” said Jim Lyon, chairman of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, in a prepared statement.

