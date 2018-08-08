Ryan Muranaka joins YAM Capital as director of business development

YAM Capital, a private real estate bridge lender specializing in short-term commercial real estate financing in Scottsdale, has added Ryan Muranaka as director of business development to its growing team.

In this role, Mr. Muranaka is responsible for origination, underwriting and servicing of commercial mortgage loans for YAM Capital, according to a press release.

Mr. Muranaka brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate financing to the Scottsdale firm.

Prior to joining Yam Capital, he served as senior vice president and director of Underwriting and Asset Management at IMH Financial Corporation, where he assisted with the underwriting and funding of more than a billion dollars’ worth of commercial real estate.

“YAM Capital has the ability to lend nationwide and can underwrite and close large loans much faster than other lenders,” Mr. Muranaka said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to join this highly-regarded firm and look forward to expanding our portfolio as the Director of Business Development.”

YAM Capital’s lending program is designed to be efficient, creative and reliable and its approval process is built for speed and certainty of execution. The private lender is one of 14 businesses that operate under YAM Worldwide Inc., founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons.

As a privately held commercial real estate bridge lender, YAM Capital offers funding options not available through other channels, a release states.

Mr. Muranaka earned his bachelor’s degree in business and communications from Arizona State University and has been involved with a wide variety of professional organizations throughout his career including the Arizona Private Lenders Association, Urban Land Institute, Self-Storage Association and Mortgage Banker Association.

A Denver transplant, Mr. Muranaka enjoys spending time with his family and partaking in his various hobbies that include robotics, mountain biking and hiking.

He is also involved with the Challenge Foundation, a nonprofit that assists ambitious and hard-working students break the cycle of poverty through educational opportunities.

