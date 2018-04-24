Sabrina Walters earns Performance Management Network Designation

Sabrina Walters, an SLW Realty Group, LLC Realtor, has been awarded the Performance Management Network Designation by the Women’s Council of Realtors.

Sabrina Walters.

Ms. Walters is a both a Scottsdale resident and local business owner.

The Performance Management Network is a next-generation Reaktir designation designed from the ground up to deliver the real-world skills, know-how and tools to keep an agent’s business out front and on top of an evolving real estate market, a press release states.

PMN curriculum is driven by the following topics: negotiating strategies and tactics, networking and referrals, business planning and systems, personal performance management and cultural differences in buying and selling, according to a press release.

