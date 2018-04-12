Sacks Tierney adds estate planning attorney 

Apr 12th, 2018

Estate planning and probate attorney Nadia S. Cunningham has joined the Scottsdale law firm Sacks Tierney P.A. 

Nadia S. Cunningham

Ms. Cunningham is a member of the executive council of the Tax Law Section of the State Bar of Arizona. She is also a member of the Central Arizona Estate Planning Council, the Iranian American Bar Association and the State Bar’s Probate and Trust Law Section, according to a release. 

The Washington State native earned her law degree at Seattle University. 

Founded in 1960, Sacks Tierney is a full-service, 35-attorney law firm that for seven consecutive years has been ranked No. 1 among mid-size Arizona law firms by Ranking Arizona, the release stated. 

 

