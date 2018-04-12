Sacks Tierney adds estate planning attorney 

Estate planning and probate attorney Nadia S. Cunningham has joined the Scottsdale law firm Sacks Tierney P.A.
Ms. Cunningham is a member of the executive council of the Tax Law Section of the State Bar of Arizona. She is also a member of the Central Arizona Estate Planning Council, the Iranian American Bar Association and the State Bar’s Probate and Trust Law Section, according to a release.
The Washington State native earned her law degree at Seattle University.
Founded in 1960, Sacks Tierney is a full-service, 35-attorney law firm that for seven consecutive years has been ranked No. 1 among mid-size Arizona law firms by Ranking Arizona, the release stated.
