Sagewood underway with $100M Phase II apartments, dining and more

Sagewood, a Life Plan Community focused on independence and well-being, is underway with Phase II.

The project entails adding 220,000 square feet across 3.5 acres including 101 independent living apartment homes, new restaurants and community amenities in northeast Phoenix, according to a press release.

The $100 million, Phase II at Sagewood will feature one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, an 18-hole championship golf putting course, and new dining facilities including The Owl’s Nest restaurant and lounge, an expanded Canyon Café, and Palo Verde Dining Room which will become a new, separate venue, the release said.

Phase II will also include additional card rooms and new administrative offices. Residents can choose 13 different apartment floor plans, which will include patios or balconies offering scenic views, starting at a one-time entrance fee of $440,000.

A financial plan is offered that provides a minimum of 80 percent refund of the one-time entrance payment, no matter the length of residency, the release noted.

Residents pay an ongoing monthly fee determined by the size of their selected home, which covers many services and amenities including the cost of future long-term health care.

Phase II will be the largest addition to the Sagewood community since opening in 2010, noted the release about the planned completion in late 2020.

“Sagewood continues to experience phenomenal growth and serve as the leader in the Phoenix market for senior lifestyle communities,” said Sagewood Executive Director Stewart Ingram in a prepared statement.

“We are honored to be providing residents with exceptional living spaces, an array of top amenities and activities, and quality healthcare services delivered by a world-class, professional and caring staff.”

Sagewood is currently a 316-residence, luxury senior living community featuring a large fitness center, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor pools, auditorium for multi-purpose use, formal and casual dining, cocktail lounge and the Five Star-rated Acacia Health Center providing assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and a rehabilitative therapy center, detailed the release.

