Meghan Coppock, who joined Save the Family as client service liaison in April, has been named development and events manager and Jamie Podratz has been named marketing and outreach manager.

Ms. Coppock, an Arizona native who lives in Gilbert, holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in women and gender studies from Arizona State University.

Ms. Podratz, who lives in Mesa after relocating from Minnesota, has spent her entire career working in philanthropy and for nonprofit organizations, serving as development officer and officer and program officer for a national Native American organization before leading a small youth-focused environmental education nonprofit in Minneapolis.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Iowa State University and a juris doctor from William Mitchell College of Law.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency based in Mesa and has been serving the community since 1988. Last year, Save the Family and its partner agency, the Affordable Rental Movement of Save the Family, provided housing and supportive services for over 600 homeless and impoverished families.

Their programs are provided throughout Maricopa County, and primarily in the East Valley. Homeless and working poor families are provided a place to live while gaining the necessary skills to become self-sufficient for a lifetime. For information, visit www.savethefamily.org.

