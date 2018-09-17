Donna Schafer named director of individual giving at Save the Family

Donna Schafer brings 17 years of nonprofit experience, including as director of major gifts for Xavier College Preparatory, to the new position of director of individual giving at Save the Family, which has been providing housing and supportive services to help families overcome homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency for 30 years.

Ms. Schafer, who lives in North Phoenix, spent seven years as director of major gifts at Xavier College Preparatory after serving as director of the Mother’s Guild from 2006 to 2009 and four years as a parent volunteer.

Previously, she practiced nursing for 19 years at medical practices and hospitals in St. Louis, Mo., Paradise Valley and Scottsdale.

“Donna’s experience and expertise will drive our effort to enhance and expand our fund-raising strategy on individual giving that will enable us to reach even more families and individuals working to overcome homelessness,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.

Ms. Schafer graduated as a registered nurse from the Deaconness School of Nursing in St. Louis and earned a certificate in fund raising management from the Indiana University – Purdue Center of Philanthropy.

She can be reached at Save the Family via email at donna.shafer@savethefamily.orgor by phone at 480-898-0228.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency based in Mesa and has been serving the community since 1988. Last year, Save the Family and its partner agency, the Affordable Rental Movement of Save the Family, provided housing and supportive services for nearly 700 homeless and impoverished families.

Programs are provided throughout Maricopa County, and primarily in the East Valley. Homeless and working poor families are provided a place to live while gaining the necessary skills to become self-sufficient for a lifetime.

For information, visit www.savethefamily.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.