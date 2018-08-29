Schmitt Jewelers wins Spectrum Award for ring

Schmitt Jewelers won in one of 17 categories in the 2018 Spectrum Awards put on by The American Gem Trade Association.

The event took place Aug. 4-5 in New York “and is regarded as the world’s preeminent colored gemstone and cultured pearl design competition,” according to a release.

The winning piece, named Solar Blossom, is a platinum ring featuring a 14.73 orange zircon accented with tsavorite garnets and diamonds. It was designed by John Haynes, who has been with Schmitt Jewelers for more than five years.

“We were so excited to hear the news. In the jewelry industry, The Spectrum Awards are one of the most prestigious awards you can receive as a jewelry designer. John is an incredible artist, with impeccable taste and skills. We’re not surprised the judges noticed his talent,” stated Tim Schmitt, owner of Schmitt Jewelers.

The 400 entries were judged on style, creativity and ingenuity, the release stated.

Solar Blossom will be back at Schmitt Jewelers, 4402 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, by Saturday, Sept. 1, and is available for purchase.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.