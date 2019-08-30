Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center sold for $13.25M

Scottsdale Park Corporate Center at 15020, 15030 and 15150 N. Hayden Road. (Submitted photo)

Cushman & Wakefield completed the sale of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center, a 101,014-square-foot, three-building flex office project at 15020, 15030 and 15150 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Eric Wichterman and Michael Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Presson Corporation and Michael Kitlica represented both buyers, Hayden AWS Properties, LLC and Dunbar SACC LLC in the $13.25 million transaction, according to a press release.

“The acquisition of Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center achieved several objectives for each buyer,” Mr. Kitlica said in a prepared statement.

“These ranged from upside potential in below-market lease rates, the appeal of the project’s sizable frontage along Hayden, and the ability to capture additional parking for an adjacent asset.”

Completed in 1985, Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center is a 97% occupied three-building industrial/office development whose major tenants include Gateway Church, Brain State Technologies and Ethos Lending.

Located just north of Hayden and Raintree Drive, Scottsdale Airpark Corporate Center is within close proximity to north Scottsdale’s executive housing, as well as one-mile east of the Loop 101/Raintree interchange.

The property is located in the heart of the Scottsdale Airpark, totaling over 34 million square feet of commercial space and 56,000 employees.

