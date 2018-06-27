Scottsdale Airpark’s Foods 2000 supports Steven Hunter Life Skills and Basketball Academy

Foods 2000 Inc., which is in the Scottsdale Airpark, donated 75 Subway lunches to support the 2018 Steven Hunter Life Skills and Basketball Academy, which took place in June.

The event, which was founded by former Phoenix Suns player Steven Hunter in 2014, is focused on creating social bonds and teaching local youth about the importance of self-respect, good decision making, fundamentals, teamwork, competition and good sportsmanship, according to a release.

“The academy also addresses leadership, respect, responsibility, unselfish acts on and off the court, integrity, setting goals, time-management skills, anti-bullying, communication skills, compassion, sportsmanship and values,” Chad Barnett, president of Foods 2000 Inc., said in the release.

“This is directly in line with our own values as a business, as well as Subway’s values across Arizona and beyond,” he said.

Foods 2000 is a long-time supporter of causes across the state as well as a founding member of Subway Kids and Sports of Arizona, a non-profit organization founded in 1999 focused on providing sports equipment, uniforms, registration fees and access to major sporting events for kids who might not otherwise be able to participate.

“Foods 2000 and Subway Restaurants of Arizona support kids in sports because we believe basic sports skills—teamwork, commitment and accountability—help kids throughout their lives,” Mr. Barnett said in the release.

“This summer, in fact, Foods 2000 and Subway Kids and Sports of Arizona will give out more than $55,000 in grants to local charities alone and has impacted more than 50,000 families with more than $1 million in giving since our inception,” he said.

