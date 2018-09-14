Scottsdale Allstate Agency owners celebrate anniversaries

Allstate is celebrating the milestones of two local insurance agents who have helped Scottsdale residents protect what matters most to them – their families, homes, automobiles and lives – for many years, according to a release.

Allstate recognizes the following agency owners:

Lisa Mercier, 10816 N. 71st Place Suite B in Scottsdale, is celebrating 20 years in the community. She can be reached at 480-367-1633 or by email at LisaMercier@allstate.com.

Kevin Morgan, 8563 E. San Alberto Drive Suite No. 135 in Scottsdale, is celebrating one year in the community. He can be reached at 480-867-4405 or by email at KevinMorgan@allstate.com.

They each received Allstate’s Agency Affiliation award for reaching an important milestone as an Allstate agency owner, according to the release.

These local business owners provide auto, home, life and commercial insurance, as well as a variety of financial products, to Scottsdale residents, according to the release.

The Allstate Corp. protects approximately 16 million households from life’s uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names, according to the release.

