Scottsdale approves contract for airport hangars project

The Scottsdale Airport (file photo)

Design phase services are coming to the Scottsdale Airport North General Aviation Executive Box Hangar after the City Council approved a construction manager at-risk contract.

The approval — which came on consent this July — is to award Sun Eagle Corp. a CMAR contract exceeding $90,000 to conduct preconsturction design phase services at the airport. City staff anticipate these services to take six months.

City staff say the contractor will specifically provide supplemental design, prepare cost estimates, conduct value engineering, perform constructability reviews, prepare schedules and prepare a guaranteed maximum price proposal, among others.

Available funding for the contract will come from the aviation enterprise funds. The city will also draw from those funds for the construction phases of the project, which city staff estimates to reach $7 million.

Overall, the project calls for 14 box hangars on the airport’s Kilo parking apron on the north end of the facility. The first phase will include seven hangars and if there is additional interest, seven more hangars will be constructed through a second GMP.

These changes come on the heals of forecasted growth at the airport as outlined in the airport master plan. City Staff will vote on a construction contract at a future date.

The City Council already approved occupants for six hangars at its June 11 meeting. This will lead to lease revenues, city staff anticipates, covering the cost of construction over a 20-year period.

Sun Eagle was one of nine firms which responded to the city’s request for qualifications. The city short-listed five firms to undergo further review.

The city comprised a team of five members including a construction company executive and an architect to conduct interviews. The group used a points/rank-based evaluation system to evaluate the firms.

