Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors to recognize youngest members

The Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors named 40 of its youngest members to be recognized in 2018 and to watch beyond that with a celebration in their honor planned for Wednesday, May 9.
SAAR and its Young Professionals Network asked all young members of the association to consider themselves as leading realtors, submit their profiles based on the criteria set forth and to be amongst the recognition group, according to a press release.
The association adopted this recognition program and event several years ago to celebrate and support the accomplishments and careers of its youngest members, a release states.
After receiving many applications, the selection committee examined each one looking for the most well-rounded agents and found 40 individuals who were equally strong in all categories.
Their final selections were based on business success, professional leadership, community engagement and industry involvement.
“We were quite pleased with the pool of candidates this year,” SAAR CEO Rebecca Grossman said in a prepared statement. “But it’s really no surprise given the level of success amongst all our dedicated young members.”
SAAR President Becca Linnig said these young professionals will play a big role in the future of real estate and at the company.
“I’m impressed by their accomplishments so far and look forward to watching and supporting their future growth,” she said in a prepared statement.
The award winners will be recognized at a celebratory event at SAAR headquarters, 8600 E. Anderson Drive, from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 and all are welcome to attend. Opportunities to purchase tickets will continue until the week of the event or room capacity permits.
