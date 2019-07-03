Scottsdale Bar Association to honor Davidson at annual ‘Summer Social’

Lance Davidson will receive the 2019 Award of Excellence from the Scottsdale Bar Association on Aug. 22 at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Bar Association announces Lance Davidson as its recipient of the 2019 Award of Excellence for his note-worthy service in the legal community.

The annual award is given to an individual residing or working in Scottsdale who has given outstanding service to the legal community, according to a press release. Mr. Davidson will receive the award on Aug. 22 at a reception at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale.

An attorney, practicing for more than 35 years, he focuses his practice in real estate and business law as principal of Lance S. Davidson, P.C. in Scottsdale, the release said, outlining his credentials from serving as the 2017-2018 Scottsdale Bar Association president and serving on its Board of Directors ex officio to being involved in its mission as chairman of its Community Outreach and Paiute Legal Clinic Committees.

Mr. Davidson earned his A.B. in economics from Stanford University and his law degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law. He is licensed as an attorney in Arizona, California, and Oregon.

Before founding his firm, Mr. Davidson was legal counsel with three national investment and development companies, responsible for the firms’ transactions, management, and asset development.

He has published numerous articles in leading law and real estate scholarly journals and has authored three briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court successfully arguing the doctrine of illegal de facto segregation, although the now-reconstituted court has since reversed the doctrine.

Mr. Davidson also has taught law at various venues, including the National CLE Conference and National Business Institute, the release said.

See: scottsdalebar.com.

