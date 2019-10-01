Scottsdale-based Amerisleep opens in Houston

Scottsdale-based Amerisleep has opened several new locations in the Houston area. (Submitted photo)

Amerisleep — a Scottsdale-based company that produces eco-friendly mattresses, adjustable beds and accessories — has opened three locations in the Houston area.

Initially starting as an ecommerce company in 2006, Amerisleep began opening stores in 2017. These showrooms will now bring the total up to 12 for the retailer.

“Opening three locations in Houston marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Amerisleep, as we continue to expand our physical presence with multiple showrooms in one area,” co-founder and COO Joey Holt said in a prepared statement.

“Serving the Houston area by empowering customers with education on sleep topics is just as important to us as sharing Amerisleep’s products.”

Amerisleep Certified Sleep Science Coaches are staffed at the locations to educate customers on ways to improve sleep habits, provide quality rest recommendations and determine which one of the five mattress models best fits customers’ unique sleep needs.

Showrooms are an extension of Amerisleep’s online presence, allowing people to experience the Amerisleep difference firsthand, a release states.

Locations feature 6K TV walls, touchscreen displays with interactive content to help people learn more about the products and Dream Suites, private nap rooms that simulate a bedroom environment.

In addition to technologically advanced mattresses that provide targeted support and pressure relief, Amerisleep also has adjustable bed bases, pillows and bedding. Each purchase is shipped directly to customers.

Amerisleep has showrooms in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Glendale and Tucson, as well as one in Oregon, two in Colorado, five in Texas, and several more overseas in South Korea and Australia.

