Scottsdale-based company releases signature line of hunting ammunition

AMMO, Inc. has released the American Hunter line of premium hunting ammunition, backed by and engineered with considerations from Jeff Rann.

“After over 40 years as a professional hunter in Africa and America, I finally got a chance to sit down and create a bullet that you can stake your life on,” Mr. Rann stated in a release.

Mr. Rann has been honored as the SCI Professional Hunter of the Year and honored with the Safari Club International’s C.J. McElroy award. Additionally, his 777 Ranch has produced more record book entries than any other outfitter in the world to date, according to the release.

“As a professional hunter, Rann understands the importance of being able to rely on the first round chambered to produce a clean and ethical harvest. As a result, the American Hunter line has been developed to provide reliable and predictable performance shot after shot,” the release stated.

The company stated the American Hunter line is coming soon where AMMO, Inc. products are sold, including online retailers such as Brownells, Sportsman’s Guide and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

AMMO, Inc. has corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale and a manufacturing facility in Payson.

