Scottsdale-based firm adds real estate lawyer

Marc Maher has joined Radix Law as an associate attorney, bringing with him years of experience in real estate law, according to a release.

“Mr. Maher has extensive experience in transactional business and real estate law and represents clients in cases involving commercial and residential acquisition, disposition and leasing matters,” the release stated.

He has a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University, an MBA from University of Phoenix and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston Law Center in Texas. He is licensed to practice in all state courts in Arizona, New York and New Jersey.

“Marc’s comprehensive understanding of real estate transaction law will be very valuable to our clients; we are thrilled to bring him on as our new associate,” stated Jonathan Frutkin, principal attorney at Radix Law.

Mr. Maher said the firm “understands the importance of providing the best possible advocacy to clients, and I’m excited to join their growing team.”

The Scottsdale resident is an active member of the State Bar of Arizona, where he serves as an editor for the Arizona Real Estate Forms Manual for the Real Property section. He is also a licensed real estate broker in Arizona, the release stated.

The Radix Law office is in the Kierland Commons, 15205 N. Kierland Blvd.

