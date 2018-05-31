Scottsdale-based firm earns 2nd accreditation for Hong Kong lab

Advanced Genomic Solutions Limited’s genetic testing laboratory in central Hong Kong has received accreditation by the College of American Pathologists.

“The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest global standard of care for all laboratory patients,” according to a release announcing the distinction for the Scottsdale-based company. “CAP inspectors from the (United States) examined all the AGS laboratory’s records and quality-control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.”

AGS’s medical laboratory director, Dr. Lai Chun Wan Jeffrey, was advised of the recognition last week.

“The AGS Laboratory is striving to achieve excellency in providing quality genetic testing services to our clients. Our laboratory procedures and policies are in compliance with the highest international standards in the clinical laboratory service industry. We are deeply honored to receive the CAP accreditation,” Dr. Lai stated.

Advanced Genomic Solutions “empowers individuals and physicians to make more informed health decisions based on genetics. With state-of-the-art genomic technology, AGS improves client lives by offering innovative genetic tests,” the release stated.

The AGS and the BGI laboratories are the only two facilities in Hong Kong to receive accreditation certificates from both CAP and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, United States federal regulatory authority, the release stated, noting the CLIA accreditation certificate will qualify AGS to partner with and process client samples from USA medical institutes.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.