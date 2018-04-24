Scottsdale-based firm wins 6 awards in home builders’ competition

Toll Brothers Arizona, based in Scottsdale, won six awards in the annual Major Achievement in Merchandising Excellence competition.
Winners were announced at a ceremony Saturday, April 21, at The Westin Kierland Resort.
Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, the MAME Awards honor the industry’s best in advertising, design, merchandising and sales, according to a release.
The Parker model home at Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills won two top awards: Best Interior Merchandising for a Home Over $700,000 and Best Detached Product Design for a Home Over $700,000.
The Cholla model home at Toll Brothers at Whitewing in Gilbert was recognized for Best Outdoor Merchandising for Homes Over $700,000.
The Montierra model home at Calliandra Estates on Gilbert won Best Detached Product Design for Homes $500,001 to $700,000.
Toll Brothers also won Best Banner Ad Campaign for “Where Will You Be This Winter?”
Leela Smith was recognized for selling the highest dollar volume of new home sales in the Valley.
