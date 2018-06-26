Scottsdale-based firm wins environmental building award

Maracay Homes has been named Outstanding Single-Family Developer by the U.S. Green Building Council in its 2017 LEED Homes awards.

The awards are designed to showcase projects, developers and builders in the residential real estate market that are leading the way in green construction and development.

“For over 25 years Maracay Homes has been a leader in Arizona’s sustainable real estate industry. Having constructed more than 9,000 homes for families across Phoenix and Tucson, Maracay strives to provide homebuyers with smarter choices that serve both their lifestyle and the environment,” a release announcing the award stated.

LEED-certified homes are designed to use about 30-60 percent less energy, according to a release from Maracay, which is based in Scottsdale.

“We believe that every building, especially homes, should be green,” stated Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “LEED-certified homes enhance the health and wellbeing of occupants by providing clean indoor air and incorporating safe building materials to ensure comfort and safety, and they are designed to save critical resources, use less energy and water and save money.

“The LEED Homes Awards showcase the most inspired and efficient practices in the residential green building movement,” Mr. Ramanujam continued. “These leaders showcase what it means to create a home that balances aesthetic appeal with real human and environmental needs.”

